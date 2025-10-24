NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Verus Wealth Management LLC

Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. New Street Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

