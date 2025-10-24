NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

