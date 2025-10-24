NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Arete raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

