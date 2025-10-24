NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.