NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Arete raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

