NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

