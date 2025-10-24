Olistico Wealth LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.