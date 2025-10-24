Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Sells 178,236 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 178,236 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $265.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

