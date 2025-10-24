Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1%

PK stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

