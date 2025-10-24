Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1250.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of ($221.08) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $30,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $718,238.74. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,556 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

