Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

