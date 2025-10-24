Planet Labs PBC Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Northland Capmk

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a research report issued on Sunday, October 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.26.

PL opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

In related news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

