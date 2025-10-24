Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113,801 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 113,801 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 737,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $161,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.