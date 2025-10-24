PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

NYSE:TLK opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.