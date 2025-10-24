PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 204,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

