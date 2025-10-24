Q4 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Thomas sold 11,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $1,347,202.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,037.43. This represents a 29.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

