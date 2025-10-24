Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

