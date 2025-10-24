Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -4.94% -3.00% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -40.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Orosur Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$22.80 million ($0.38) -61.99 Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.06 4.83

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orosur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.99, meaning that its stock price is 599% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orosur Mining beats Seabridge Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

