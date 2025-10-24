Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 181,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 137,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.