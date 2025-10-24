Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,241 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2,172.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, 111 Capital raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.57 and a 12 month high of $221.51.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

