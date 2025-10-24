Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.