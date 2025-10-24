Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 512.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,994,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.