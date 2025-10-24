Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Vale by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after buying an additional 19,500,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vale by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,005,000 after buying an additional 4,389,959 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $36,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $34,751,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

