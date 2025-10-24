Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,830,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DXC opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. DXC Technology Company. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,844.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

