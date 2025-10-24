Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Visteon Corporation $VC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Visteon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 4.5%

Visteon stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

Get Our Latest Report on VC

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,872.82. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.