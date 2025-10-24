Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 896,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,381,000 after buying an additional 704,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RPRX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

