Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in TransUnion $TRU

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $55,607,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,408.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.