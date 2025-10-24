Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in AECOM $ACM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 756,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AECOM by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after purchasing an additional 553,519 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $24,732,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in AECOM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,096,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AECOM Stock Up 1.9%

ACM opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.AECOM’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

