Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

