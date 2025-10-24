Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.70. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

