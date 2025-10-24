Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Valvoline $VVV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $82,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 315.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 1,146,728 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $25,985,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 144.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after buying an additional 723,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $21,756,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of VVV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

