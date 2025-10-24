Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in On Holding AG $ONON

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. Zacks Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ON from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. ON’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

