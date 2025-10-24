Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 30,320 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $73,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

