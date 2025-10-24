Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 19.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 414,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 66,340 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Teradata Trading Up 0.5%

Teradata stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. Teradata’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

