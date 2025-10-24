Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,534 Carnival Corporation $CUK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 386,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.75. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

