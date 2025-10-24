Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,720 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,029,000 after acquiring an additional 835,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.