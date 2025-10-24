Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $208.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

