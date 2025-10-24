Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.63 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.