Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $430.60.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total value of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 962,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,012.88. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,465 shares of company stock valued at $49,720,216 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $596.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $500.19 and a 200-day moving average of $389.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 81.62% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.