Seros Financial LLC Sells 147 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Seros Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Seros Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seros Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $259.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $265.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

