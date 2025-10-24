Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Declines By 31.0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $4.60 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHE. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

