Short Interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Declines By 33.3%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
Shares of AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.50. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
