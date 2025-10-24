Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 130,672 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.