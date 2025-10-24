SRH Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

