SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

