St. Joe Company (The) $JOE Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 234.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, St. Joe has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $50.43 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $8,616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,634,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,654,194.56. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 616,000 shares of company stock worth $31,340,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

