Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,648,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,806,000 after acquiring an additional 593,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,792,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,481,000 after acquiring an additional 727,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,556,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,962,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $194.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $257.33.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

