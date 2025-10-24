Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Avadel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 388% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,566 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,487,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 820,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,155,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,369,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 979,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 227,228 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

