Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 43,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,562 put options.
American Battery Technology Trading Down 5.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -1.64.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 67.35% and a negative net margin of 1,090.07%.The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
