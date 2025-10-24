Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2025

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 43,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,562 put options.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -1.64.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 67.35% and a negative net margin of 1,090.07%.The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Battery Technology

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.