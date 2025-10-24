Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $158.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Trading Up 19.3%

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $241.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24,141.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares in the company, valued at $55,728,549.19. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Impinj by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Impinj by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Impinj by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.